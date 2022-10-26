By EWN • 26 October 2022 • 11:09

Investing in cryptocurrencies often might not be most investors’ first choice, but it is well worth their time and effort. With their prices rallying continuously and banks and governments worldwide offering policy support to crypto investors, these blockchain-based assets have a long way to go and have a promising future. You can do simple research if you need help selecting a cryptocurrency for investing purposes. Just dig up information about some of the top-performing names like Dogeliens (DOGET), Polkadot (DOT), and Aave (AAVE), compare their features, and then make an informed decision. To help you get started, here’s a look at some of the most important features of the three cryptocurrencies.

Dogeliens: The meme coin that’s wooing investors worldwide

Dogeliens is a popular meme coin that aims to replicate the success of other dog-themed meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. The meme coin is inspired by the bravery and loyalty of dog aliens who live on a planet called Puptopia. It has rolled out a native token called DOGET that can be used for staking, liquidity pool provisioning, and earning rewards, among other use cases. Those who want to buy the DOGET token can do it by joining its presale. However, buyers should know that newly purchased tokens have a vesting period of two months.

Any user who purchases the DOGET Token on presale will be eligible for attractive rewards. These rewards will, however, depend on factors like the kind of cryptocurrency the user uses, the total quantum of money spent, the presale stage, if the buyer has any referrals, and the time between signing up and the first transaction, among other factors. Let’s consider an example. If you are an ETH user and plan on buying DOGET Tokens, you will be eligible for 10% extra tokens as a bonus. Now, if the transaction takes place in the first stage of the presale,

the buyer will get 10% additional tokens for free. The reward for the second presale stage is 8% and 6% for the third stage, respectively.

The open-source platform enables its users to explore the potential of blockchain and discover multiple wealth-generation opportunities. For starters, users can participate in its play-to-earn game wherein they must compete with the enemy’s army of dog aliens with their battalion. Not only do users get rewarded for their participation, but they can also win NFTs as rewards for winning in the game. The other opportunity is via minting NFTs. Users can trade, mint, and purchase NFTs as Dogeliens provides them with the marketplace for such activities. Also, Dogeliens would allocate 3% of all its transactions to charitable activities. The proceeds would be credited to Dogeliens’ charity wallet. Every month, the community members wouLd vote to select the charity that would receive the raised amount.

Polkadot sees all-time high activity on GitHub.

Polkadot (DOT) is an interoperable network of specialized blockchains called parachains which facilitate the seamless transfer of data and assets. Its native token, DOT, is the primary cryptocurrency of the network and can be used for staking, payment of charges, and other similar uses. The platform enables users to innovate with distributed ledger technology with

a substrate framework. For instance, users can create customized blockchains with the substrate and connect them with the Polkadot network. According to a GitHub report, Polkadot recognized over 500 contributions daily to its code architecture in September – the highest for the network until now.

Aave releases details about upcoming GHO stablecoin

Aave (AAVE) is an open-source liquidity protocol wherein users can borrow, lend and trade cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. Its native token, AAVE, can be used for staking, trading, and other similar transactional uses on the platform. GHO is an overcollateralized stablecoin backed by the US Dollar and was proposed by Aave earlier in July. In a recent development, Aave released a technical paper detailing its soon-to-be-launched GHO stablecoin. The publication also includes the results of Aave’s maiden security audit.

We’ll look at the features of the three cryptocurrencies. They’ve been posting sustained results, contributing to their popularity. Dogeliens is the most popular crypto asset likely to outperform the other two. Dogeliens is the upcoming cryptocurrency you want to take advantage of, spreading awareness about cryptocurrencies with education initiatives and benefiting investors.

Learn more about Dogeliens (DOGET) by following the links below:

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido