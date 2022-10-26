Benidorm (Alicante) town hall makes it easy to get charged up

By Linda Hall • 26 October 2022 • 15:44
ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Benidorm’s Plan MOVELE will encourage their use
Photo credit: Benidorm town hall
The town hall’s Electric Mobility Plan, MOVELE, will promote the use and incorporation of electric vehicles, reducing emissions and raising sustainability
Measures include a 75 per cent reduction in the municipal car tax for electric or hybrid vehicles, increasing the number of electric vehicle charging stations and “adding considerably” to those already installed.
“In September, coinciding with the European Mobility Week, our chief engineer Vicente Mayor unveiled Plan MOVELE’S key points which should be in place by 2030,” Perez said.
These have been developed in line with the contractual obligations of the company responsible for Benidorm’s urban furniture, together with energy firm, Iberdrola.
“In all, Plan MOVELE proposes 24 operations to help us reach our 2030 goals,” the mayor said. “This means adding more electric vehicles to the municipal fleet and increasing those belonging to Benidorm-based companies.”
The town hall also intended to provide optimum charging opportunities, facilitating access to electric vehicles, installing at least 278 mounting posts for charging stations in 68 different parts of the town and providing 555 charging points.
“This is a totally realistic objective,” Perez insisted.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
