Call for patience on residents’ part from Benidorm (Alicante) Mobility councillor

By Linda Hall • 26 October 2022 • 17:13

LOCAL PROJECTS: Most will be completed by Easter Week, Benidorm’s mobility councillor pledged Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM town hall is committed to completing 18 projects on local streets before Easter Week.

Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, Benidorm’s Mobility councillor, assured the Mobility Advisory Committee that “as far as possible” these would be ready by early Easter.

The Mobility Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from Residents Associations and bodies linked to Benidorm’s transport sector and De Zarate explained that projects were either underway or about to start.

“All will improve roads, services, streetlighting and accessibility,” the councillor declared.

The projects are spread across the municipality from the Rincon de Loix as far as La Cala at the end of the Poniente beach and, inevitably, affect traffic and day-to-day life for residents and visitors, De Zarate conceded.

“In general, we are seeking formulas which will maintain parking spaces for residents without impacting on traffic, or at least affecting it as little as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, he called for “patience and serenity” from residents in the areas involved.

“We expect that work will be 90 per cent finished in February and the remainder by April,” De Zarate pledged.

