Call for patience on residents’ part from Benidorm (Alicante) Mobility councillor

By Linda Hall • 26 October 2022 • 17:13
LOCAL PROJECTS: Most will be completed by Easter Week, Benidorm’s mobility councillor pledged
Photo credit: Benidorm town hall
Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, Benidorm’s Mobility councillor, assured the Mobility Advisory Committee that “as far as possible” these would be ready by early Easter.
The Mobility Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from Residents Associations and bodies linked to Benidorm’s transport sector and De Zarate explained that projects were either underway or about to start.
“All will improve roads, services, streetlighting and accessibility,” the councillor declared.
The projects are spread across the municipality from the Rincon de Loix as far as La Cala at the end of the Poniente beach and, inevitably, affect traffic and day-to-day life for residents and visitors, De Zarate conceded.
“In general, we are seeking formulas which will maintain parking spaces for residents without impacting on traffic, or at least affecting it as little as possible,” he said.
Meanwhile, he called for “patience and serenity” from residents in the areas involved.
“We expect that work will be 90 per cent finished in February and the remainder by April,” De Zarate pledged.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.