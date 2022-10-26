Calpe (Alicante) reduces the Ibi rates bill with discounts for pensioners

By Linda Hall • 26 October 2022 • 15:33
CALPE: Reduced IBI rates for pensioners
Photo credit: Calpe town hall
These reductions, which amount to a total of €27,822, have been introduced to assist the retired, including pensioners who are under 65, as well as the long-term unemployed.
This is the fourth consecutive year that the town hall has lowered the rates on their habitual residence for those who are eligible, so that quality of life is not aggravated by an adverse economic situation.
Reductions consist of an IBI discount of up to 75 per cent, with a maximum of €400. This increases by 10 per cent for those with a disability or where a family member is officially registered as at least 33 per cent disabled. The discounts also apply to the victims of sexist violence and one-parent families.
A full list of beneficiaries has been published on the town hall’s https://calp.sedelectronica.es/board/975b37c8-f59b-11de-b600-00237da12c6a/ website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.