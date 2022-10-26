Calpe (Alicante) reduces the Ibi rates bill with discounts for pensioners

By Linda Hall • 26 October 2022 • 15:33

CALPE: Reduced IBI rates for pensioners Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE town hall has now published the list of 116 local property owners who have received rebates on their IBI rates.

These reductions, which amount to a total of €27,822, have been introduced to assist the retired, including pensioners who are under 65, as well as the long-term unemployed.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the town hall has lowered the rates on their habitual residence for those who are eligible, so that quality of life is not aggravated by an adverse economic situation.

Reductions consist of an IBI discount of up to 75 per cent, with a maximum of €400. This increases by 10 per cent for those with a disability or where a family member is officially registered as at least 33 per cent disabled. The discounts also apply to the victims of sexist violence and one-parent families.

A full list of beneficiaries has been published on the town hall’s https://calp.sedelectronica.es/board/975b37c8-f59b-11de-b600-00237da12c6a/ website.

