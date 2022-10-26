BREAKING: Masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Spain long after Christmas Close
Concern grows for 16-year-old girl who has disappeared in Zaragoza

By Vickie Scullard • 26 October 2022 • 9:45

Concern grows for 16-year-old girl, Iasmina Suzana Sbarcea, who has disappeared in Zaragoza. Credit: Guardia Civil/Twitter.

CONCERN is growing for a 16-year-old girl who has disappeared in Zaragoza.

Iasmina Suzana Sbarcea was last seen on October 23 in the Aragonese capital.

The alert was raised by Centro Nacional de Desaparecidos del Ministerio del Interior.

They offered a description of Iasmina Suzana Sbarcea, who they say is is slim, 1.70 meters tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

SOS Desaparecidos Aragón has indicated two telephone numbers available to contact in case of identification. These are  649 952 957  and  642 650 775 .

Civil Guard tweeted a photograph of the youngster along with important information about the girl, along with additional numbers to call.

They said: “This is Iasmina, a #minor who has #disappeared in #Zaragoza.

“Your RT is very important.”

Alternatively, anyone with further information can email the Asociacion SOS Desaparecidos Aragón at [email protected]

Vickie S
Written by

Vickie Scullard

A journalist of more than 12 years from Manchester, UK, Vickie now lives in Madrid and works as a news writer for the Euro Weekly News.

Comments

