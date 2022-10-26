Concern grows for 16-year-old girl who has disappeared in Zaragoza

By Vickie Scullard • 26 October 2022 • 9:45

Concern grows for 16-year-old girl, Iasmina Suzana Sbarcea, who has disappeared in Zaragoza. Credit: Guardia Civil/Twitter.

CONCERN is growing for a 16-year-old girl who has disappeared in Zaragoza.

Iasmina Suzana Sbarcea was last seen on October 23 in the Aragonese capital.

The alert was raised by Centro Nacional de Desaparecidos del Ministerio del Interior.

They offered a description of Iasmina Suzana Sbarcea, who they say is is slim, 1.70 meters tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

SOS Desaparecidos Aragón has indicated two telephone numbers available to contact in case of identification. These are 649 952 957 and 642 650 775 .

Civil Guard tweeted a photograph of the youngster along with important information about the girl, along with additional numbers to call.

🆘#MUYURGENTE⚠️ Esta es Iasmina, una #menor que ha #desaparecido en #Zaragoza Si la has visto llámanos

☎062

☎091

☎112 Tu RT es muy importante pic.twitter.com/LYuDj0IlDP — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) October 25, 2022

They said: “This is Iasmina, a #minor who has #disappeared in #Zaragoza.

“Your RT is very important.”

Alternatively, anyone with further information can email the Asociacion SOS Desaparecidos Aragón at [email protected]

