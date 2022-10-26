Decisive rally in La Nucia (Alicante) on November 4 and 5

By Linda Hall • 26 October 2022 • 16:28

RALLY ANNOUNCEMENT: La Nucia mayor Bernabe Cano with the organisers Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

THE 28th edition of the Rallye de La Nucía- Trofeo Costa Blanca will be held on November 4 and 5.

This will be the seventh year that Alicante province and La Nucia host a heat of Spain’s Rallies Super-championships (S-CER). Points obtained will decisive, as this is the penultimate rally of the season and they are also taken into acount for the European Rally Trophy (FIA).

The rally commences on the morning of November 4 with a shakedown practice session between the inland towns of Bolulla and Tarbena.

The November 5 stages will be televised live by the state broadcaster TVE’s Teledeporte channel.

Seventy-nine teams will complete the 550-kilometre route through 36 mountain municipalities, with 153 kilometres split into several against-the-clock sections.

On November 4, drivers race on the Relleu-Penaguila section (22.7 kilometres) and Benassau-Gorga (12.2 kilometres).

On Saturday morning, competitors face stages in Jalon (21.7 kilometres), Pego (10.37 kilometres) and Coll de Rates (19.5 kilometres).

In the afternoon the rally drivers will once again tackle the Jalon and Pego sections.

The rally finishes with the presentation of trophies in La Nucia.

