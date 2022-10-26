Disruption expected as Ryanair ground staff to go on strike at 22 Spanish airports

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 October 2022 • 20:19

Ryanair check-in – Credit Milosz Maslanka / Shutterstock.com

Ryanair ground staff are to go on strike starting on October 28, with all Azul Handling Group companies affected including Ryanair DAC and Ihandling Aviation Airlines.

The USO-Air Sector union said on Wednesday, October 26 that strike action will continue until January 2023 and will affect the following airports:

Madrid Malaga Barcelona

Alicante Seville Mallorca

Ibiza Valencia Girona

Santiago de Compostela Reus

Tenerife South Tenerife Norte

Jerez Santander Las Palmas Zaragoza

Fuerteventura Mahón Almería

Valladolid Arrecife

A statement issued by the union said that the collective agreement needed to be renegotiated with discussions having been put on hold since 2020.

Partial stoppages will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in November from 4 to 7 am, from midday to 3 pm and 9 to 11 pm.

Similar strikes will be held in December on 6,10,16,17,18, 22 and the 23 whilst 24 hour strikes will take place on December 8, 30 and 31.

Finally 24-hour strikes have been called for January 6 and 8.

Among the demands according to RTVE are the regularisation of allowances according to the CPI of 2021 or the delivery of complete uniformity in time and form for all contracted personnel.

They have also demanded the regularisation of shift publication to provide regular days for full-time workers, as well as paid leave for attending medical appointments and court cases.

Similar strike action to be taken by Ryanair ground staff will also be taken by the USO staff at Vueling Airlines.

