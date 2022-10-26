Ford calls time on the Fiesta, it’s bestselling model of all time.

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 October 2022 • 20:45

Ford Fiesta – Credit Grzegorz Czapski Shutterstock.com

Ford has called time on the Fiesta saying that it will end production of the all-time bestseller in June.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, October 26, Ford said that production of the model which is currently built in Cologne will cease and be replaced by two new electric models.

More than 22 million Fiesta’s have been sold after they were first built at Ford’s factory in Valencia in Spain.

The model was the top seller in the UK for 12 years from 2009 to 2020, account for nearly 25 per cent of all sales.

It would seem appropriate that production will be ceased during an energy crisis, with the Fiesta originally being launched in 1976 during another energy crises. Then the need was for smaller more fuel-efficient cars.

Ford stopped production of all cars in the UK back in 2002 with engines still built in Dagenham and Bridgend.

Famed for its handling and popular with boy racers, it will be missed when it goes.

Alex Buttle, co-founder of second-hand car website Motorway.co.uk, told the Guardian the Fiesta represents a “consistently significant proportion” of the cars that customers sell on its platform, and prices have held up relatively well.

“The Fiesta may have been given the chop by Ford but it’s alive and kicking in the used car market.

“It has been a staple super mini for years” and is a “modern-day classic.”

Ford, like most other manufacturers is moving its production to electric models as climate change and energy prices bite.

Ford Fiesta drivers will be in mourning as the company calls time on the model as it moves away from combustion driven models.

