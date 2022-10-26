German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledges to help Ukraine for as long as it takes

By Chris King • 26 October 2022 • 2:55

Image of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Germany will continue to help Ukraine for as long as it takes said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Speaking on Tuesday, October 25, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany will support Ukraine for as long as it is needed.

He made the comments in Berlin, at the opening of the international expert conference on the recovery, reconstruction, and modernisation of Ukraine, as reported by censor.net, citing interfax.com.ua.

“As we speak, this brutal war continues. These latest attacks and destruction of infrastructure, as well as the use of kamikaze drones, is a new scary moment in this war that is trying to erase Ukraine from the world map. This disgusting war demonstrates one thing above all – that Putin’s Russia is currently in despair”, Scholz said.

“Ukrainians are a proud nation, they will win this war, but for this, we must together support Ukraine politically, financially, and humanitarianly, as well as with the help of weapons. We will supply all this as long as it will be necessary” added the Chancellor of Germany.

Scholz also emphasised that Germany will continue to support Ukraine with the air defence systems it needs. “Today, unfortunately, we cannot yet say when this war will end, but it will end, and when it does, we will continue to stand side by side with Ukraine, support it on the path of democracy, freedom, and security”, he added.

“Now is the moment to gather the collective knowledge of the whole world for the future of Ukraine. Now is the moment when we have to create institutional boundaries to guide Ukraine’s recovery. And now is just the moment to discuss what the future of Ukraine will look like, how it will be financed”, the German Chancellor stressed.

He spoke about creating a new Marshall Plan of the 21st century. “This is a generational task, but the task begins now: restoration of Ukraine’s economic strength and modernisation. This will be a challenge for future generations, and this challenge will require the efforts of the entire world community. But it is also a chance for future generations if we manage to do it”.

“Let’s think not only about restoring what was before the war, but also think about what will happen in the future. We can create a new resilient Ukraine based on a sustainable economy, which will supply green energy, export high-quality products, industrial and agricultural products”.

“Ukraine will be a hub of IT expertise, IT technologies, and be a member of the EU with all the appropriate legal frameworks and legal structures”, he added.

