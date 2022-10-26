BREAKING: Masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Spain long after Christmas Close
Trending:

Tributes pour in following sudden death of Guardia Civil corporal stationed in Andalucia’s Almeria

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 October 2022 • 12:19

Tributes pour in following sudden death of Guardia Civil corporal stationed in Andalucia's Almeria . Image: Angel Bravo Hernandez/Facebook

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Wednesday, October 26 after the sudden death of Guardia Civil corporal, Pedro Sáez López, who was stationed in Almeria (Spain), was announced.

Pedro Sáez López, Corporal of the Guardia Civil on active duty and stationed at the Almeria died suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday, October 25 at the age of 45, according to La Voz de Almeria.

López was a keen footballer and a number of local football teams paid tribute following news of his unexpected passing.

In fact, he was a member of the coaching staff of the UD Almeria Juvenil B team.

Tributes poured into social media on October 26.

“The UD Almeria Academy, on behalf of the club, sends its condolences to the family of the La Cañada football team following the death of Pedro Sáez López, a member of the coaching staff of their youth B team. Our deepest condolences to family and friends.”

“Mr. Corporal 1º Mr. Pedro Sáez López,

PRESENT IN OUR MEMORY
DEATH IS NOT THE END
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE TO SPAIN!

Heartfelt condolences to family, and colleagues of the Cdci. from Almeria.

Long live the Guardia Civil!!!”

“From @Poli_ElEjido and @Poli_Cantera we are totally saddened by the death of Pedro Sáez López, a member of the coaching staff of the
Juvenil B of UCD La Cañada. We want to send a big hug to all his family and friends. And also to the family of @UCDLACANADAAT.”

 

The news follows the sudden death of British DJ/Producer Mighty Mouse who died of an aortic aneurysm at his residence in Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading