By Matthew Roscoe • 26 October 2022 • 12:19

Tributes pour in following sudden death of Guardia Civil corporal stationed in Andalucia's Almeria . Image: Angel Bravo Hernandez/Facebook

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Wednesday, October 26 after the sudden death of Guardia Civil corporal, Pedro Sáez López, who was stationed in Almeria (Spain), was announced.

Pedro Sáez López, Corporal of the Guardia Civil on active duty and stationed at the Almeria died suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday, October 25 at the age of 45, according to La Voz de Almeria.

López was a keen footballer and a number of local football teams paid tribute following news of his unexpected passing.

In fact, he was a member of the coaching staff of the UD Almeria Juvenil B team.

Tributes poured into social media on October 26.

“The UD Almeria Academy, on behalf of the club, sends its condolences to the family of the La Cañada football team following the death of Pedro Sáez López, a member of the coaching staff of their youth B team. Our deepest condolences to family and friends.”

La Academia de la UD Almería, en nombre del club, manda sus condolencias a la familia del equipo de fútbol de La Cañada tras el fallecimiento de Pedro Sáez López, miembro del cuerpo técnico de su juvenil B. Nuestro más sentido pésame a familiares y amigos. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/5pJnkytcM3 — UD Almería B y Academia UD Almería (@AcademiaUDA) October 26, 2022

“Mr. Corporal 1º Mr. Pedro Sáez López,

PRESENT IN OUR MEMORY

DEATH IS NOT THE END

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE TO SPAIN!

Heartfelt condolences to family, and colleagues of the Cdci. from Almeria.

Long live the Guardia Civil!!!”

Sr. Cabo 1º D.Pedro Sáez López,

PRESENTE EN NUESTRA MEMORIA

LA MUERTE NO ES EL FINAL

GRACIAS POR SU SERVICIO A ESPAÑA! Pésame sentido a familia, y Compañeros de la Cdci. de Almería.

Viva la Guardia Civil!!! pic.twitter.com/IZzhmANQgH — roberto gambetta (@coronel601) October 26, 2022

“From @Poli_ElEjido and @Poli_Cantera we are totally saddened by the death of Pedro Sáez López, a member of the coaching staff of the

Juvenil B of UCD La Cañada. We want to send a big hug to all his family and friends. And also to the family of @UCDLACANADAAT.”

Desde el @Poli_ElEjido y @Poli_Cantera estamos totalmente costernados por el fallecimiento de Pedro Sáez López, integrante del cuerpo técnico del

Juvenil B de la UCD La Cañada. Queremos mandar un abrazo para toda su familia y amigos. Y también para la de @UCDLACANADAAT. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/X5lmeCaf3u — Cantera C. Pvo. EL EJIDO (@Poli_Cantera) October 26, 2022

The news follows the sudden death of British DJ/Producer Mighty Mouse who died of an aortic aneurysm at his residence in Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.