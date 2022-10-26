King Charles III moves to increase the number of working royals

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 October 2022 • 23:07

King Charles - Credit I T S / Shutterstock.com

King Charles III has moved to increase the number of working royals by extending the number who can act as counsellors of state.

Announced on Wednesday, October 26 it is believed that the move is designed to bring about greater family harmony by not replacing those that have been disgraced or side-lined.

According to the Telegraph’s sources, the Regency Act is expected to be amended to allow the Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal to take on Counsellor roles.

That means he won’t have to relieved either Prince Harry or Prince Andrew of their duties, whilst maintaining the level of support that the King needs in conducting official business and his absence, using letters patent.

The Regency Acts of 1937 and 1953, says that the spouse of a monarch and the next four in line to the throne aged over 21 can act as counsellors. Currently that is the Queen Consort, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

However, only two of them are working royals and two are not deemed acceptable in the role. Changing the act effectively resolves that situation without causing further humiliation for the two no long working.

The proposal to allow the King to widen the pool at his discretion. The idea was discussed before and had the blessing of Queen Elizabeth II, which means it could come before Parliament within weeks.

Branded a logical step that would allow the King and the Queen Consort to travel together when abroad, as it would the Prince of Wales. Rumours are that the palace wants the changes in place before King Charles embarks on his first foreign visit.

Finding time in parliament to push the changes through may prove problematic given recent events that have led to government stagnation and successive changes in leadership.

Peers within the House of Lords have suggested that with a change in monarch, it is a logical time for changes to be made to the act and for constitutional reform to take place.

But with a government in a crisis of its own making, the economy in a bad way and an energy crisis in play, finding the time or the will to push through the moves proposed King Charles III to increase the number of working royals could well falter at the first hurdle – finding time on the agenda.

