By Vickie Scullard • 26 October 2022 • 14:32

King Charles III shares sweet family story as he appears on TV show The Repair Shop. Credit: The Repair Shop/Twitter.

KING Charles III shared a sweet family story on a special episode of the BBC TV show The Repair Shop.

The episode, which airs today, shows the newly crowned king visiting the shop, which is known for restoring heirlooms and treasured antiques, with two items to be repaired.

The royal – who was still the Prince of Wales during the time of filming, which happened before the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 – took an 18th-century bracket clock and a piece made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee by British ceramics maker Wemyss Ware.

Explaining how the clock became damaged, HRH revealed that it fell over while someone opened a window, adding: “They didn’t own up.”

While discussing his love of clocks, he tells a family story about how his passion came from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, who died in 2002.

He said: “I’m afraid it is something I learnt from my grandmother. She had great fun putting a few together and trying to get them to chime at the same time in the dining room, which made it very enjoyable because everybody had to stop talking.”

As experts Kirsten Ramsay, Steve Fletcher, and Will Kirk get on the case, King Charles can be seen jokingly pressing them for a time when they might finish.

“Have you sorted this? The suspense is killing me,” he laughs.

The episode, entitled The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit, will air at 8pm local time this evening (26 October).

