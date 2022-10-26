The legendary Canadian X-files and Smallville actor, Michael Kopsa, has died due to complications from a brain tumour.

According to his ex-wife Lucia Frangione and as reported by Bang Showbiz on Wednesday, October 26 the actor passed away on Sunday.

She tweeted: “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor.

“He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter.

“Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father to our Nora. (sic)

“I will miss you fiercely my dear friend and co-parent.”

Kopsa, who gained a degree in arts and science from the University of Toronto, leaves a teenage daughter Nora who he had with his ex-wife.

After making a career in film he went on to star in TV series such as ‘Stargate SG-1’, ‘ The X-Files ‘, ‘The Net’, and ‘The Outer Limits’. He also appeared in a number of movies including Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ as Ned Cecil in 2005, and, in 2011, he appeared in ‘Apollo 18’ and ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’.

His voice was also heard in many video games and as the Beast in 2000’s ‘X-Men: Evolution’.

Many have paid tributes to the actor including fellow voice actor Peter Kelamis who wrote: “I lost a friend today. Many of us did. A friend who was admired and loved.

“I shall always cherish the memories in acting class together. It was always great to do scenes opposite those piercing eyes and booming voice.

“Soo much talent attached to such a kind soul. You leave behind many who shall miss you. Your fight was long…and you deserve to rest. Until we meet again. Love, your friend.”

The death of the legendary Canadian X-files and Smallville actor will come as a shock to many and his many fans.