By Vickie Scullard • 26 October 2022 • 9:16
Man, 20, arrested for transporting 800 grams of marijuana in his car in Cuenca. Credit: Proxima Studio/Shutterstock.com.
The 20-year-old was detained when members of the Civil Guard, who were carrying out surveillance and crime prevention tasks on the N-320 in Cañaveras, stopped his car and allegedly found the stash.
After checking the driver’s details, the agents searched him and his car, initially finding a package of tobacco with alleged marijuana inside and a large knife in the front of the car.
The officers then moved to the boot of the car where they allegedly discovered a wooden chest “hidden subtly” in the background and under various objects that made it impossible to see at first, reports Diario de la Mancha.
Inside, officers allegedly found marijuana in a transparent airtight bag and two more bags.
After weighing the substance found, it is said to have clocked up an approximate result of 800 grams.
The driver of the vehicle has been investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a drug trafficking crime.
The seized substances have been passed on to the Cuenca Guard Court.
A journalist of more than 12 years from Manchester, UK, Vickie now lives in Madrid and works as a news writer for the Euro Weekly News.
