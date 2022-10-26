By Matthew Roscoe • 26 October 2022 • 13:23

BREAKING: Masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Spain long after Christmas. Image: Dziurek/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports from Spain on Wednesday, October 26, the mandatory use of masks on public transport will remain until 2023.

Spanish news outlet Vozpópuli revealed that Spain’s Alerts Committee agreed to extend the current mandatory use of masks on public transport until March 2023, when the situation will be reassessed.

This proposal was submitted to the Public Health Commission, which agreed to maintain the use of masks on public transport until a review date was set.

The decision was made by experts who make up the Ponencia de Alertas, the group of Public Health doctors who guide Spain’s Ministry of Health on the measures to be taken regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the news outlet, sources close to the Alerts Committee said that “it was agreed that the current measures would be maintained until March 2023, when the situation will be reassessed. This is the proposal that was submitted to the Public Health Commission.”

However, although the measure was not denied by the Ministry of Health in Spain, “a definite date has not been set.”

Last month, Spain’s capital city of Madrid was set to make the request for the end of the compulsory face mask on public transport within the framework of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

The Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, stated on Tuesday, September 20 that he was going to make the request at the next meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

Escudero said that this protection measure was no longer justified because “there is no community transmission of the virus”.

