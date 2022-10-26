By Matthew Roscoe • 26 October 2022 • 14:39

Another Russian Ambassador has been fired by President Putin. Image: Luca Perra/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired another Russian Ambassador, this time to Chad.

Russian President Putin has fired Russia’s Ambassador to Chad in a decree signed on Wednesday, October 26.

In the decree, Putin announced that he had appointed Vladimir Sokolenko to the position, relieving Alexander Chvykov of his duties.

“Appoint Vladimir Grigorievich Sokolenko as Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Chad,” the document read.

Chad, officially the Republic of Chad, is a landlocked country at the crossroads of North and Central Africa.

It is bordered by Libya to the north, Sudan to the east, the Central African Republic to the south, Cameroon to the southwest, Nigeria to the southwest, and Niger to the west.

As noted, Chad is close to the Central African Republic, which recently revealed its support for Russia.

On Sunday, October 23, the Chairman of the Central African Republic’s Parliament said that the people of CAR understand and support Russia in the situation it finds itself in.

Simplis Sarandji told Russian media outlet RIA Novosti at the time that not only do the people of the Central African Republic (CAR) support Russia but both country’s leaders (President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and President Vladimir Putin) understand each other and “relations are developing at a high level.”

“People in the Central African Republic understand well the situation in which Russia finds itself and sympathise with it, just as the Russian authorities once supported the CAR in a difficult situation,” Sarandji said.

“If there were no such understanding, Russia would not have come to the aid at a difficult moment to maintain security in our country.”

The high level of relations between the Touadéra and Putin is the reason for this, Sarandji stated.

“Going back to the cooperation between our countries, I cannot but mention the high level of relations between our presidents – there are no misunderstandings between them, and our nations can only benefit from this,” he said.

“On the world stage, our countries support each other, the environment in our relations is very good and cooperation is developing.”

He added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all the Russian people, the Russian government and especially Vladimir Putin, as well as all the Russian politicians, thinkers, teachers, and journalists – for the attention given to our country.

“Have no doubt, the attitude of the CAR towards Russia is sincere, heartfelt and friendly.”

Sarandji added that during his visit to Moscow he talked to the leadership of the United Russia party, as reported by RIA.

“We have such a party United Hearts in the CAR, on its behalf we negotiated with ‘United Russia’ and are going to take part in a big forum organised by ‘United Russia’ in November,” he said.

“There we will talk to Dmitry Medvedev about the excellent relations between our countries.”

