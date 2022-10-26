Rocketize to build a community of Crypto Millionaires while Tron and Hedera thrive in the Bear Market

By EWN • 26 October 2022 • 11:12

The cryptocurrency industry has continued to grow over the years. They are setting milestones with popular coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), etc. Countries have started adopting crypto tokens as legal tenders too. However, the current bear market has created the need for smart crypto ownership and investments. Investing in a new coin like Rocketize (JATO) could be a wise choice.

Although there are existing coins with huge potential, such as Tron (TRX) and Hedera ( HBAR), the crypto winter hasn’t allowed these two coins to reach their potential. On the other hand, Hedera (HBAR) was recently utilized by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) for its global digital vault. So, anyone in Dubai can use the token to access a cloud vault or online data storage. This great development is predicted to cause a spike in the token price soon.

Tron (TRX) also made a recent deal with the Dominican government to legalize the use of its token as a digital currency for the citizens. Hence, TRX is now a legal payment method for people on the Caribbean island. Crypto analysts have therefore predicted a good run for Tron (TRX), even the bear market. So how does Rocketize (JATO) compare?

Rocketize plans seems to have more for its community members than Tron and Hedera

Rocketize (JATO) is a new token in the crypto market. It’s currently in its presale stage but has gained some impressive traction since the presale started. The project seeks to build a community of crypto enthusiasts interested and invested in building a sustainable decentralized ecosystem.

Rocketize (JATO) has some features up its sleeves to ensure continued sustenance. The tokenomics process is also a good indication of what is to come. Community members can get faster investment returns according to its token distribution structure since the vesting period will last two months.

Every transaction on the Rocketize ecosystem will attract a 2% tax. As soon as the tokens in supply are distributed, half of them will be burned to an address that can’t be accessed or recovered. Also, each transaction here will redistribute a portion of the transaction to the wallet holders.

This crypto project is modeled after popular memes like Dogecoin (DOGE), but it has unique features. These features include its plans to add smart contracts (NFTs and DeFi), crowdfunding dApps, Web3 games, and business promotions. Members can actively participate in all these developments and contribute to the ecosystem’s growth.

How to Buy Rocketize Tokens

Rocketize (JATO) offers exciting bonuses that might interest anyone trying to invest in the token. Some of the offers include bonuses on deposits made with other cryptocurrency coins. You can get this on multiple transactions, so it’s not a limited offer on a single deposit.

For example, buying with crypto coins like ETH, BNB/BSC, USDT TRC-20, USDT ERC-20, BTC, SOL can reward you with 8%, 12%, 12%, 10%, 15%, 10%, respectively. You can also get offers when you buy during different presale stages. Buying in the first stage gives you an 8% bonus, while the second and third stages offer 7% and 4%, respectively. Follow the steps below to get your token:

Step 1: Visit the official Rocketize website, rocketize.io

Step 2: Click on the “Enter Presale” button at the right-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: Input the required details in the appropriate boxes.

Step 4: Choose your preferred payment option and amount.

Step 5: Then Create an account by clicking the button.

Conclusion

Rocketize (JATO) is a new meme coin that could prove profitable for investors and casual users in the long run. Crypto assets like this have proven to have a lot of potential over the years, and it’s best to have them in your portfolio alongside others like Tron (TRX) and Hedera (HBAR).

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

