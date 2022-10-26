By Vickie Scullard • 26 October 2022 • 13:39

Secret donor pays €196,000 for Oliver, 2, to receive life-saving brain surgery in Spain. Credit: Alejandro Romero/Instagram.

A SECRET donor has footed the hefty bill for a two-year-old boy to be flown by air ambulance to have a life-saving brain operation in Spain.

The unknown philanthropist has paid €196,400 for the trip from Mexico to Barcelona after little Oliver’s health was so poor on Monday he and his family, originally from Malaga, were not able to board a commercial flight.

But thanks to the generosity of the businessman, who has paid for him to be flown in a special medically-equipped plane from Cancún to Spain for his brain tumour operation, Oliver is due to arrive in Barcelona today where doctors from the Sant Joan de Déu hospital are waiting to treat him.

His father Alejandro Romero, who has been documenting Oliver’s journey on Instagram, confirmed the “unbelievable” news in an emotional post on Monday.

He said: “WE ARE FLYING TO BARCELONA.

“We have been put in touch with a person who will cover the cost of the flight in an air ambulance. Unbelievable but true. We are speechless and crying happy tears.

“We are so infinitely grateful to you all and without your help, we would not have been able to organise all this so quickly. We already have a lot of money together, so we don’t need more from you for now.

“Be strong, little fighter! Everything will be fine.”

After being denied Monday’s flight, his father posted a plea on Instagram saying that he and his wife are “desperate” for Oliver to have the operation and feared that they “don’t know how much time they have” as he is not expected to live longer than a month without the surgery.

Alejandro posted: “Recently, our little Oliver has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and he needs urgent medical attention.

“He has stopped eating, talking, and walking.

“Let’s see if together we can help with donations so that he can recover as soon as possible and without having any type of consequences.

“We are not one to ask for help but right now we are desperate to cover the costs for everything Oliver needs. Help us PayPal or transfer.”

This prompted the businessman, who is reported to have a child of a similar age – to offer to pay for the flight.

