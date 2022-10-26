Shock as DJ Mighty Mouse dies suddenly at his villa in Spain

By Vickie Scullard • 26 October 2022 • 11:55

DJ Mighty Mouse died suddenly at his home in Spain. Credit: Defected Records/Twitter.

CULT music producer DJ Mighty Mouse has died suddenly at his villa in Spain, it has been confirmed.

His label, Defected Records, announced the death of the artist, real name Matthew Ward, on social media, telling followers that he died on Thursday from an aortic aneurysm at his residence in Spain.

“We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain,” they said in a statement.

“Matthew died in his sleep from an aortic aneurysm. We are all lost without his enormous presence and talent.

“Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans.

“We would ask you to please respect the family’s privacy at this terrible time.”

Rest In Peace, Mighty Mouse. 💔 Everyone at Defected & Glitterbox are devastated to share the news that we lost Matthew on Thursday. An amazing human being. pic.twitter.com/sRzNQqkEd6 — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) October 25, 2022

The electronic funk and disco DJ was due to play a Halloween gig at La Terrazza in Barcelona, on October 31.

Mr Ward uploaded a post on social media on October 18 about a new release, just days before his death on October 20.

The label posted the statement with a photo of the JD and a short message and broken heart emoji, saying: “Rest In Peace, Mighty Mouse.

Everyone at Defected & Glitterbox is devastated to share the news that we lost Matthew on Thursday. An amazing human being.”

Tributes came pouring in for the producer, who since the late noughties carved out his own path making innovative disco and house music while cementing his reputation as an international DJ.

Former Happy Mondays singer Rowetta shared a post saying it was a “huge loss”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.