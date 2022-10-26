Shock as shooting spree in Spain leaves three dead and multiple people injured

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 October 2022 • 16:15

A SHOOTING spree in Spain’s Ciudad Real on Wednesday, October 26 has left three people dead and multiple people injured.

The shooting spree on the outskirts of Argamasilla de Calatrava (Ciudad Real) in Spain is believed to have been the result of a family argument.

The incident happened at around 10.30 am on the CR-4116 road between Argamasilla de Calatrava and Villamayor de Calatrava.

A 50-year-old man shot and killed a tractor driver and an officer of the Argamasilla de Calatrava Local Police after an argument with his father spiralled out of control.

As a result, he also injured his 81-year-old father after he was shot at by his son near the tractor driver.

The shooter’s father was taken to Puertollano hospital with various bruises.

A Guardia Civil officer and a local police officer were also injured.

According to Spanish media reports, the man barricaded himself inside his house and began shooting at random cars.

A police marksman ended the killing spree by shooting the gunman in the head.

The Guardia Civil officer injured in the terrifying incident suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He underwent surgery, is conscious and not at risk of life-threatening injuries, according to elconfidencial.com.

A member of the Argamasilla de Calatrava Local Police was shot in the abdomen and also underwent surgery and is believed to be out of danger.

Tiroteo en Villamayor de Calatrava:

Tres muertos y tres heridos. pic.twitter.com/j2k82YARkP — Afectadas X la "Organización Criminal" BB Serveis (@AfectadosBBS) October 26, 2022

The incident in Spain’s Ciudad Real follows the shooting in Mijas over the weekend.

As a result, a 21-year-old man has been left ‘paralysed’ and in ‘critical condition’ after being ‘shot four times by a masked gunman’.

The victim, who has not been named, was shot last weekend in Mijas and is said to be in a paraplegic state after bullets damaged his spinal cord.

The young Spanish man, of Moroccan origin, is believed to have been dining on Saturday, October 22, in a restaurant located in the Doña Lola urbanization, in the area of Calahonda.

The victim left the premises accompanied by two other friends as they walked towards their cars when, at around 10.25 pm, a “man dressed in black with only his eyes visible pointed a gun at them”, witnesses told local media.

The alleged gunman pulled the trigger and hit the victim four times, with two further bullets hitting nearby cars before he “fled the scene on a motorbike”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.