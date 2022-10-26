By Matthew Roscoe • 26 October 2022 • 12:51

TWO new Covid variants recorded in Russia including infectious "Cerberus" strain. Image: Maksim Konstantinov/Shutterstock.com

Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, is said to have recorded two new Covid variants in Russia including the infectious “Cerberus” strain, as reported on Wednesday, October 26.

Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova announced on October 26 that two new variants of Covid, including “Cerberus”, have been detected in Russia.

The “Cerberus” strain, which is a variant of the Omicron Covid strain, could spread throughout the country, according to the Head of the Ministry.

Popova also pointed out that no new restrictions are expected to be introduced in Russia in the future because of the coronavirus, as reported by gazeta.ru.

US disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci noted that the United States had seen a rise in a family of COVID variants, which he labelled as “pretty troublesome.”

Estimated cases of Omicron variants BQ.1 and offspring BQ.1.1 – dubbed Typhon and Cerberus by health experts – rose from about 12 per cent nationally last week to nearly 17 per cent in the US last week, as reported by Fortune.

In the UK, Covid deaths have reportedly shot up by 20 per cent, with 20 key symptoms making up the list to look out for.

The number of people who died in the week leading up to October 14 with Covid documented on their death certificate is 565, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This was up 41 per cent on the previous week and is the highest number the UK has seen since August 12, reports The Mirror.

This is the third week in a row that Covid deaths have risen in England and Wales, new data reveals, but it is believed that the current wave may have peaked and the trend is on its way back down.

