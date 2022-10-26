UPDATE: “Missing’ Spanish football fan hiking to Qatar reportedly arrested in Iran

By Vickie Scullard • 26 October 2022 • 16:45

UPDATE: "Missing' Spanish football fan hiking to Qatar arrested in Iran. Credit: @santiago_sanchez_cogedor/Instagram.

THE Spanish football fan, who was hiking from Madrid to Qatar to watch the World Cup but had been reported missing, is said to have been arrested in Iran.

UPDATE 4.45 pm (October 26) – Spanish football fan and former paratrooper, Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, 40, who went missing on the Iraqi Kurdistan border with Iran, has apparently been arrested for visiting the grave of murdered 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini.

Santiago’s family, who had lost track of him at the beginning of October when he was about to cross the border between Kurdistan and Iran, are said to have been informed of his arrest in Iran.

According to Twitter account @iranintlsport citing information from Iran International, “Santiago Sanchez, a soccer fan from Spain, who disappeared three weeks ago after entering Iran, was arrested in the city of Saqqez and at the tomb of Mahsa Amini.

“It is said that he was arrested along with his translator and then transferred to Tehran.”

ORIGINAL 1 pm (October 21) – A football fan from Spain who was hiking from Madrid to Qatar is reported to have disappeared near Iran.

Former paratrooper Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, 40, went missing on the Iraqi Kurdistan border with Iran, according to reports.

The Real Madrid fan started his 4,300-mile (6,920-kilometre) trek to Qatar to watch the 2022 Football World Cup, documenting his journey to his 37,000 Instagram followers.

The missing football fan left Alcala de Henares near Madrid on January 8. He hoped to reach Qatar at the start of November.

Santiago’s last contact with friends and family was on October 2, the day after he reportedly sent a close friend, Miguel Bergado, a picture of himself near the border.

Close friend Miguel Bergado told El Mundo: “The last time I spoke with him was on October 1.

“He sent me his location and he was in Iraqi Kurdistan, five kilometres from the border with Iran.”

Iran has been rocked by unrest after protests have continued to spread in defiance of a government crackdown, with the government using heavy-handed tactics to try and bring the situation under control.

Mr Bergado added: “My feeling is that because of the political issue they could have retained him in Iran for being a foreigner.”

Mr Santiago opted to enter Iran after deciding against trying to get into Saudi Arabia. His final Instagram post, also on October 1, shows a photo with a young boy with his thumbs up, with a diary explanation of Mr Santiago’s experiences playing football with locals and being invited to eat with a family.

He said: “I couldn’t pass that experience up and I ate with a family and all the kids.

“After eating all the children escorted me to the end of the town with a very special hug, the palms of their hands in the mouth giving each other kisses and throwing them to me.

“Tears of emotion walking fast I arrive to the mountain where I already see Iran.”

