Watch the incredible moment a tornado rips through a zoo car park in the UK. Credit: Marwell Zoo.

A VIDEO shows incredible scenes as CCTV captures a tornado ripping through a zoo car park in the UK.

The Marwell Zoo, located near Winchester, Hampshire, posted a photo on its website, along with the video, saying it looked like something “from a Hollywood movie set”.

Thankfully none of the animals were affected by the weather front, which happened on Sunday, October 23 at around 4pm local time.

The video footage caught the sudden moment extremely high winds caused damage to signage, trees, and cars and sent bins flying.

This is one of a number of epic storms that whipped through the UK on Sunday – another saw a pub beer garden destroyed as a ‘mini tornado’ threw tables a d a gazebo “swirling in the air”.

James Cretney, Chief Executive at Marwell Wildlife said: “I couldn’t believe it. The car park looked like something from a Hollywood movie set, such was the force of this tornado.

“More evidence, as if we needed it, of the increased volatility and ferocity of weather due to climate change.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, and it didn’t affect the zoo. My sincerest thanks to the emergency services, AA, and of course Marwell staff for sorting the mess out.”

A UK weather account on Twitter called Met4cast claims that the weather blast has been “confirmed” as a tornado, although the Met Office is yet to comment.

Met4cast said: “Footage of yesterday’s tornado in Hampshire. TORRO have investigated & reviewed the footage and have confirmed it was a tornado.

“Other tornadoes have been reported in Welling & London but these still need confirming.”

The zoo opened back up yesterday (Tuesday) after a clean-up effort by staff to make the car park safe again.

