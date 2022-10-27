10 Ideas for dressing up for Halloween

By EWN • 27 October 2022 • 16:44

With Halloween just around the corner, you may be in the middle of preparing for the scary, spooky, night, and how you’re going to celebrate but maybe you haven’t made a final decision on that all-important costume yet. It’s certainly not an easy decision to make, as there are so many options out there. You may be keen to try and surprise your friends and family with something they won’t be expecting, find a completely unique costume, or simply exceed everyone’s expectations if you had a particularly impressive choice of costume last year.

With Halloween just around the corner, you may be in the middle of preparing for the scary, spooky, night, and how you’re going to celebrate but maybe you haven’t made a final decision on that all-important costume yet. It’s certainly not an easy decision to make, as there are so many options out there. You may be keen to try and surprise your friends and family with something they won’t be expecting, find a completely unique costume, or simply exceed everyone’s expectations if you had a particularly impressive choice of costume last year. However, as time runs out you may have to act quickly, and ordering a costume online could be a great solution. If you check out the selection at SHEIN, you can also find a fantastic bargain with this SHIEN discount code.

For simple solutions for kids who don’t really fancy a complete costume, there are lots of choices such as a Halloween Batwing Sleeve Hoodie or a Skeleton Print Hoodie from SHEIN. These are really versatile choices because you can add various accessories to complete the outfit, or just keep it simple with a pair of trousers or jeans.

Girls who don’t want to go for a mainstream costume can also find lots of cool alternatives this Halloween such as the Skeleton Print Hoodie teamed up with matching leggings and again, they can add as many accessories as they choose.

Other kids may have different ideas, especially if this is one of their favourite holidays, or they just love dressing up for any occasion, there are hundreds of costumes to choose from. For Boys, there’s definitely a popular theme with superheroes and other famous characters. It’s easy to find all the classic favourite characters such as Spiderman, Batman, and Superman, as well as many other types.

For girls, the same rules apply but the most popular seem to range from Disney Princesses and Powerpuff Girls ranges to various styles of contemporary and classic witch costumes. That being said, many girls are also keen on superhero costumes and it’s possible to find Supergirl, Catwoman selections, and many more!

Harry Potter Costumes – ever since the wizarding world of Harry Potter entered our lives, costumes based on the characters from the books and films have been a top choice at Halloween. Again, there are many to choose from, but if you can’t find the right one for your favourite character, you could even create your own!

Women’s Costumes – it’s fair to say that there is a certain theme when it comes to women’s Halloween costumes, as most females want them to be more attractive than frightening. One of the most classic types is sexy witch costumes, but can also include devil and nurse outfits too.

Women who want to feel like a superhero for the night can also consider a range of costumes such as Wonderwoman, Captain American Women’s costumes, or characters from the Kill Bill collection.

If you’re not into these classic styles, and actually want to give someone a fright, the list is endless. Women can choose hair-raising customers by dressing up as Vampires, Voodoo Dolls, Morticia from the Addams Family, and many more.

Men’s Costumes – men actually have all the pretty same choices as women and kids when it comes to Halloween. They can choose from popular superheroes, characters from scary movies, or any of their favourite film characters whether they are spooky or not!

Finally, our last tip is to consider couples’ costumes or group costumes which can work wonderfully for any group of people, especially families. The list is endless so if you think this might be up your street, put your heads together and you’ll find the perfect solution for the whole family!

There’s usually a lot going on and around the entire Halloween period, so if you’re looking for thrilling and themed events, check out Time Out Magazine to find out what’s on in your area.

Sponsored