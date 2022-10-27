All-rounder Policia Local officers in Mojacar (Almeria) save a man’s life

By Linda Hall • 27 October 2022 • 23:00

BASIC TRAINING: Mojacar’s Policia Local have received basic training in life support and using defibrillators Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

ALL members of Mojacar’s Policia Local have received basic training in life support and using defibrillators.

They recently used their specialist knowledge to save a life after the 112 Emergency Services received an alert from a family worried about the possible intentions of a male relative.

Officers responded rapidly and after spotting the man’s vehicle parked near a deserted beach, found him unconscious after inhaling carbon monoxide via a tube connecting the exhaust pipe and the car’s interior.

Thanks to the Mojacar force’s training and the equipment in their patrol cars, they were able to assist him while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

The 52-year-old was hospitalised and, despite the gravity of his condition, is now in a stable condition.

Along with their routine duties, Mojacar’s Policia Local officers work are qualified to use drones and they also operate a canine unit.

They work continuously with Viogen, the Interior Ministry’s monitoring system, winning a Menina Andalucia award for their pioneering experience in protecting victims of domestic abuse and sexist violence since 2013. They are Andalucia’s only force to take sole responsibility for protecting these woman and their children.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.