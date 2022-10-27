Betina von Hohendorff: Highway to a better Life

By Euro Weekly News Media • 27 October 2022 • 12:55
Image - PR Image Factory/shutterstock
The power to create your dreams in your life with your words and your faith that you are going to achieve it is in you.
We desire many things, we have goals and dreams but many times we don’t believe we are worthy and we doubt ourselves.
Asking the Universe or praying is like going to an International Restaurant.
You have many choices and you decide what you want.
You place your order and wait until it comes to you with no doubt that you will receive it.
But the restaurant is easier than the reality.
Why?
Because having faith in what we call God or the Universe is more difficult than we usually believe. Believing in Divine Providence, believing that there is a powerful energy that can make reality your dreams is so distant from you.
Your limiting beliefs prevent you from having faith in this invisible energy.
All universal religions and philosophies speak about faith. Ask and you shall receive if you have faith.
Your words can build both, positive and negative realities.
My advice:
Find out in your memories where your limiting beliefs began.
Look in the mirror and speak positively to yourself about yourself.
Love,
Betina
