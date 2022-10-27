Bill Anderson: Lisa Burgess on Expat Radio

By Euro Weekly News Media • 27 October 2022 • 12:40

Image - Bill Anderson and Lisa Burgess

Lisa Burgess has become a well known personality on the Costa del Sol. With routes in Dorset and later Pimlico, she has done a fair bit of moving around. Having lived in 5 countries before finally settling down on the Costa del Sol. She is no stranger to the world of Broadcasting having in her words “subjected the Irish people” to 10 years of TV broadcasting.

Post Brexit, Lisa is one of those fortunate people to hold both British and Irish passports. After finishing her formal education she moved to Los Angeles and Seattle and put down her roots there for 8 years. She describes meeting Woody Harleson and how his off screen persona is just as entertaining as on screen. Her move to the Costa del Sol coincided with setting up a high end French Restaurant with all the ups and downs of working in the restaurant sector.

Lisa speaks frankly about her breast cancer diagnosis and how it felt like a death sentence with the bucket list on the verge of being prepared. She tells how she fought through the diagnosis, the treatment, losing her hair, and reconstruction. Her decision to go public with her cancer diagnosis to help reduce the taboo of the “C” word. Many people have contacted Lisa to talk through their own diagnosis.

Lisa also joins Bill Anderson once a month for a Live Stream showcasing her new Project Costa Del Sol Chatter covering hot topics and news items from along the Costas, but from a slightly different perspective . The live streams can be heard on “Bill Anderson Mijas” YouTube channel.

