By Chris King • 27 October 2022 • 19:28

One dead with Arsenal football star among victim's of 'crazed' knifeman in shopping centre near Milan in Italy

Police units are said to be responding to reports of an active shooter at Santa Cruz high school in California.

 

Police units are said to be responding to reports of an active shooter at Santa Cruz high school in California this afternoon, Thursday, October 27.

Heavily armed police and Santa Cruz County Deputies are reported to be present at Santa Cruz High School. There are initial reports of a lockdown being put in place while no injuries have been confirmed.

A tweet from local reporter Jaden Schaul said @jadenschaul that he was on the scene amid reports of an emergency developing. According to KION News Channel 46 @KION546, a medical helicopter had been deployed to the scene.

 

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

