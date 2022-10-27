By Chris King • 27 October 2022 • 19:28

One dead with Arsenal football star among victim's of 'crazed' knifeman in shopping centre near Milan in Italy

Police units are said to be responding to reports of an active shooter at Santa Cruz high school in California.

Police units are said to be responding to reports of an active shooter at Santa Cruz high school in California this afternoon, Thursday, October 27.

Heavily armed police and Santa Cruz County Deputies are reported to be present at Santa Cruz High School. There are initial reports of a lockdown being put in place while no injuries have been confirmed.

A tweet from local reporter Jaden Schaul said @jadenschaul that he was on the scene amid reports of an emergency developing. According to KION News Channel 46 @KION546, a medical helicopter had been deployed to the scene.

I am on scene at Santa Cruz High School where a reported emergency is unfolding, an officer says there was a report of shots fired. Massive amount of sirens inbound. #Breaking pic.twitter.com/dVNs56rZTV — Jaden Schaul (@jadenschaul) October 27, 2022

#UPDATE Santa Cruz High School shots fired multiple reports of an active shooter @Raw_News1st pic.twitter.com/FSaafhkBzj — RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) October 27, 2022

#BreakingNews Heavily armed police and Santa Cruz County Deputies are at Santa Cruz High School.

There are initial reports of a lockdown there and an active shooter. No confirmation on injuries. @garvinthomas is on the ground there. Stay tuned for further details. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/iramltcA2S — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) October 27, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.