By Matthew Roscoe • 27 October 2022 • 13:59

BREAKING: Extraordinary session of CSTO Collective Security Council announced for this week. Image: Tavarius/Shutterstock.com

AN extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held tomorrow (Friday, October 28), according to an announcement on Thursday, October 27.

On October 28, 2022, an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held via videoconference to discuss the results of the CSTO mission sent to Armenia on September 15, 2022, a statement read.

“This is in accordance with the decision of the CSTO Security Council in connection with the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” it continued.

“Joint measures to assist the Republic of Armenia will also be considered.”

At the beginning of the month, reports coming out of Armenia suggested that the country may withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) amid the escalation of the conflict with Azerbaijan.

Speaking to Armenian journalists, President Nikol Pashinyan said on October 1 that Armenia could withdraw from the CSTO as the conflict with Azerbaijan continues.

“Recently, as a result of contacts with a number of colleagues from the CSTO, I noticed that the CSTO also records that certain public sentiments in Armenia are developing very rapidly,” he said.

“During the conversation, it was even said that there are fears that Armenia will leave the CSTO. I formulated the opposite, my reaction was that there are fears that the CSTO will leave Armenia.”

He also said that this is “not just a play on words, it has a very serious meaning,” as reported by Censor.NET.

According to Pashinyan, during CSTO discussions on security issues, he received clear assurances that Armenia’s border is a red line for the CSTO.

“When the events in Sotq and Khoznavar took place last year, we naturally appealed to the CSTO and received a very strange answer that the border is not demarcated and delimited. Hence the question arose: in this case, where is this red line?”

The news came after over 450 Armenian military personnel were killed in Azerbaijani attacks last month.

This led to tensions between Armenia and the CSTO after Armenian officials slammed the Collective Security Treaty Organisation for failure to supply major military assistance and weapons requested on Friday, September 16.

