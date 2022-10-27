BudBlokz (BLUNT) to save the show after rough year for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)

By EWN • 27 October 2022 • 13:08

We are experiencing a crypto winter, and some crypto tokens have lost their value. Owing to this volatility, the market has been bearish, and Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are some of the affected cryptos.

Additionally, the coins have experienced considerable losses attributed to the current economic climate. As a result, there has been massive selling pressure, with investors releasing their holdings in the coins. Despite this, BudBlockz (BLUNT), crypto focusing on the cannabis sector, promises to save grace in the coming months.

The Popularity of Dogecoin (DOGE) Dying After a Lawsuit Against Musk

Dogecoin (DOGE) is an open-source P2P digital currency offering fast transactions and cheap gas fees. Therefore it is a popular alternative for money transfers between exchangers. The coin became famous following endorsements from Elon Musk, but that has since faded as the Tesla CEO now faces a lawsuit for promoting a Ponzi scheme. The lawsuit has impacted the coin’s credibility as well as the current economic conditions.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the Ultimate Platform to Earn Staking Rewards

This is another token on a downward trajectory that benefited from Musk’s endorsement. The coin is prided as a Dogecoin killer and is popular because of its staking rewards.

Interestingly, developers of Shiba Inu have been working to create more features to enable the ecosystem to grow now that it no longer benefits from Musk’s hype. Investors can generate passive income on ShibaSwap by locking SHIB tokens in a liquidity pool called DIG to earn BONE tokens.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a Niche Token to Save Investors

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a new crypto token promising to revolutionize the cannabis sector. The token has gained considerable traction since the platform allows people to buy and sell cannabis products more safely and securely. Primarily, this platform leverages blockchain tech to ensure transactions are tamperproof and transparent. The BudBlockz project aims to create a community of cannabis enthusiasts where buying and selling cannabis is stress-free.

The BLUNT token is the first cannabis-related crypto to enter the space, yielding promising results. There is potential for the coins in the industry that have faced banking problems considering the marijuana sector is growing at a CAGR of 32%. Most importantly, the secure transactions on the platform support growers, consumers, and dispensaries by creating a 24/7 legal market.

Also, investors looking to invest in cannabis can purchase a stake using BLUNT. It enables investors to access the cannabis and cryptocurrency sector irrespective of their location.

Besides supporting the sale of cannabis, the ecosystem also helps businesses raise investment through asset-based NFT collections. There is much potential in NFTs, and once the crypto winter ends, the segment will continue offering massive opportunities. BudBlockz also permits the exchange of NFTs for other coins.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

