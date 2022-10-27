By Vickie Scullard • 27 October 2022 • 20:08

Man arrested after 'sexually assaulting woman and exposing himself' in Malaga street. Credit: YoncaEvren/Shutterstock.com

A MAN has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young woman in the middle of a Malaga street, before ‘exposing himself’.

Local police detained a 33-year-old man for the alleged incident, which happened around 00.05 hours in the early hours of Thursday morning to Friday, October 21 in Avenida La Rosaleda.

The individual allegedly approached two young women, both aged 21, and began to follow them and bother them.

At one point he is alleged to have approached one of them from behind before holding her by the waist and touching her on the buttocks and other parts of her body.

Both women began to scream for help, and after managing to escape from the individual, with the help of a nearby family, they alerted the emergency services.

Despite this, the man allegedly approached the woman again, this time pulling down his pants and showing his genitals to everyone. He then ran off.

Two units, from both local and national police, rushed to the scene to assist the women, reports AZ Costa Del Sol.

After conducting interviews, local police accompanied the two young women to their respective homes and conducted raids in the area, using the description of the alleged perpetrator.

The man was located in the streets of Armengual de la Mota with Marmoles, where he was arrested and taken into custody.

