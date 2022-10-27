Marbella moments with Nicole King: Is this for you?

By Euro Weekly News Media • 27 October 2022 • 12:12

Image - Some of the participants at UNMS2021

Community gathering #UNMS2022 on 24th November 2022

Each year the community gathers to discuss issues that have been identified as the most prevalent amongst the international residents.

The objective of the United Nationalities of Marbella Summits therefore varies but always aims to connect the businesses, charities and individuals that are most affected by and are interested in said topics. Having brought awareness to and outlined the concerns hopefully support can be gained and suitable alliances formed to best serve mutual objectives.

Summarising this past year, it has become apparent that we would all benefit from sharing information to a greater audience; whether it be for an emergency or any other need.

OBJECTIVE UNMS2022: Creating the Grapevine to promote impartial and existing collectives to best serve and protect the international community by consolidating information and resources across all nationalities pertinent to administrative, business, social and welfare aspects. This can serve as the basic structure to ensure bonafide information and guidance are readily available, whether for an emergency or any other need.

If this interests you please join us on 24th November 2022 at this year’s Summit #UNMS2022 to initiate and establish the basis for this “Costa Communication Network” (CCN) and form part of its infrastructure.

Participants include representatives of Marbella Town Hall, Chambers of Commerce, Consulates, media, associations, businesses and charities who help expats to live a successful life on the Costa del Sol.

We are specifically looking to welcome experts in the fields of media, communications, real estate, long-term rentals, healthcare, welfare, legal, financial, tax, education, employment, sports, activities, safety, as well as associations and charities who support and help expats to build their support networks.

Please reserve now (limited spaces)

RVSP to [email protected] by 14/11 to secure your place

Date: 24/11/22

Address: The Harbour Restaurant, Puerto Deportivo Marbella

Time: 11.00 -12.30 with VIP networking lunch from 13.30 – (30€ 2 course meal/wine/water)

This event is Sponsored by Linea Directa home, car and bike insurance, Marbella NOW TV, The British Chamber of Commerce, Shaw Marketing Services, Marbella Rugby Club.

For information on sponsorship opportunities please email: [email protected]

Some comments from attendees at previous events:

Charmaine Arbouin – British Consul for Andalucia: “The United Nationalities of Marbella Summit is synergy in its purest form – a wonderful opportunity for the wider community to collaborate and make a better world – and in making a better world for others, we make a better world for ourselves”.

Carol Woolnoth – President Age Concern Marbella San Pedro: “…instrumental for making connections across the community, charities, schools and businesses, young and old. It is a great forum for positive community progress.”

Maria Maganto – Marbella Rugby Club: “..So proud to participate in the important conversation around helping young people of Marbella and giving them the support and opportunities they deserve. It was a joy to have met so many like-minded individuals who understand the importance of this initiative.”

Derek Langley: British Chamber of Commerce: “A fantastic gathering of like-minded people, make sure you register!!”

