Prince Harry’s ’emotionally powerful’ memoir has different title in Spain

By Vickie Scullard • 27 October 2022 • 19:43

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir has different title in Spain. Credit: LINGTREN.COM/Shutterstock.com.

PRINCE Harry’s ’emotionally powerful’ upcoming memoir has a different title in Spain, it has been announced.

The book, entitled Spare in the UK, will hit shelves around the world in 2023 and has been described as “remarkably personal and emotionally powerful” by publishers Penguin Random House.

The 416-page memoir title is believed to relate to how every royal family needs an “heir and a spare”, meaning first in line to the throne Prince William, aged 40, and Harry, aged 38, as his succession, respectively.

The title in Spain will be a little more elaborate – although there is no suggestion that the content will be different. The Spanish version is, ‘Spare: En La Sombra’ which translates to ‘Spare: In The Shadows’.

The book by the Duke of Sussex will include his full account of his decision to give up royal duties and move to the US with his family, including his wife Meghan Markle, and important moments in his life, like the tragic loss of his mother, Diana Princess of Wales.

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/L0I4CT4flH pic.twitter.com/iqdBjBwkWE — Random House Group (@randomhouse) October 27, 2022

Random House said: “As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out…

“For Harry, this is his story at last.”

It continues: “Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror.”

The Duke is donating some of the proceeds of his book to charity, the publishers announced.

They added that this will be in the form of two donations of $1.5m (£1.3m) and £300,000 respectively to the charities Sentebale and WellChild.

Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on the book announcement.

