Puzzle Solutions Edition 1947

By Marcos • 27 October 2022 • 10:41
Alzheimer concept, crossword Puzzle with pencil
1 Spar; 2 Real; 3 Ling; 4 Gold; 5 Damp; 6 Pier; 7 Rash; 8 Harm; 9 Maid; 10 Dawn; 11 Nays; 12 Seer; 13 Rout; 14 Teal; 15 Limp; 16 Purl. HURLING
1 Carole King; 2 Kind Hearts and Coronets; 3 Artificial intelligence; 4 Vermont; 5 Ordinary People; 6 Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea; 7 Origami; 8 Errol Flynn; 9 James I; 10 12cm.
Across: 4 Aspirin; 8 Enroll; 9 Endless; 10 Coffin; 11 Ernest; 12 Omission; 18 Lie still; 20 Apiece; 21 Graphs; 22 Detroit; 23 Cleave; 24 Healthy.
Down: 1 Reactor; 2 Traffic; 3 Claims; 5 Sentence; 6 Island; 7 Insist; 13 Idle rich; 14 Display; 15 Ulysses; 16 Sphere; 17 Petrol; 19 Stroll.
Across: 3 False; 9 Reform; 10 Onions; 11 Young; 12 Aces; 15 Glance; 17 Montana; 19 Dew; 20 Toast; 22 Spout; 24 Horse; 25 Trite; 27 Irk; 29 Algebra; 32 Genius; 34 Noel; 35 Beeps; 37 Occult; 38 Siesta; 39 Ether.
Down: 1 Dream; 2 Often; 3 Fry; 4 Amount; 5 Song; 6 English; 7 Hound; 8 Askew; 13 Compare; 14 Strut; 16 Censure; 18 Aorta; 21 Token; 23 Trouble; 26 Elapse; 27 Igloo; 28 Knock; 30 Bossy; 31 Alias; 33 Sett; 36 Sir.
Across: 1 Comenzar, 7 White, 8 Structure, 9/20 Log off, 10 Rata, 11 Castle, 13 Rincon, 14 Weapon, 17 Orchid, 18 Loaf, 22 Aubergine, 23 Dress, 24 Lavadora.
Down: 1 Casar, 2 Maratón, 3 Neck, 4 Azúcar, 5 Bible, 6 Penguin, 7 Weather, 12 Conchas, 13 Rotonda, 15 Próximo, 16 Niebla, 17 Offer, 19 Fuera, 21 Grua.
cede, cere, code, cone, cord, core, corn, cove, cred, crud, cued, curd, cure, deco, duce, ecru, once, unco, cered, coder, coned, cored, cornu, coved, coven, cover, credo, creed, crone, crude, cured, curve, decor, deuce, douce, dunce, educe, ounce, recon, corned, curved, encode, encore, reduce, covered, encored, uncover, UNCOVERED.
EASY
HARD
