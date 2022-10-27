Puzzle Solutions Edition 1947

By Marcos • 27 October 2022 • 10:41

Alzheimer concept, crossword Puzzle with pencil

WORD SPIRAL

1 Spar; 2 Real; 3 Ling; 4 Gold; 5 Damp; 6 Pier; 7 Rash; 8 Harm; 9 Maid; 10 Dawn; 11 Nays; 12 Seer; 13 Rout; 14 Teal; 15 Limp; 16 Purl. HURLING

QUICK QUIZ

1 Carole King; 2 Kind Hearts and Coronets; 3 Artificial intelligence; 4 Vermont; 5 Ordinary People; 6 Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea; 7 Origami; 8 Errol Flynn; 9 James I; 10 12cm.

CRYPTIC

Across: 4 Aspirin; 8 Enroll; 9 Endless; 10 Coffin; 11 Ernest; 12 Omission; 18 Lie still; 20 Apiece; 21 Graphs; 22 Detroit; 23 Cleave; 24 Healthy.

Down: 1 Reactor; 2 Traffic; 3 Claims; 5 Sentence; 6 Island; 7 Insist; 13 Idle rich; 14 Display; 15 Ulysses; 16 Sphere; 17 Petrol; 19 Stroll.

QUICK

Across: 3 False; 9 Reform; 10 Onions; 11 Young; 12 Aces; 15 Glance; 17 Montana; 19 Dew; 20 Toast; 22 Spout; 24 Horse; 25 Trite; 27 Irk; 29 Algebra; 32 Genius; 34 Noel; 35 Beeps; 37 Occult; 38 Siesta; 39 Ether.

Down: 1 Dream; 2 Often; 3 Fry; 4 Amount; 5 Song; 6 English; 7 Hound; 8 Askew; 13 Compare; 14 Strut; 16 Censure; 18 Aorta; 21 Token; 23 Trouble; 26 Elapse; 27 Igloo; 28 Knock; 30 Bossy; 31 Alias; 33 Sett; 36 Sir.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Comenzar, 7 White, 8 Structure, 9/20 Log off, 10 Rata, 11 Castle, 13 Rincon, 14 Weapon, 17 Orchid, 18 Loaf, 22 Aubergine, 23 Dress, 24 Lavadora.

Down: 1 Casar, 2 Maratón, 3 Neck, 4 Azúcar, 5 Bible, 6 Penguin, 7 Weather, 12 Conchas, 13 Rotonda, 15 Próximo, 16 Niebla, 17 Offer, 19 Fuera, 21 Grua.

NONAGRAM

cede, cere, code, cone, cord, core, corn, cove, cred, crud, cued, curd, cure, deco, duce, ecru, once, unco, cered, coder, coned, cored, cornu, coved, coven, cover, credo, creed, crone, crude, cured, curve, decor, deuce, douce, dunce, educe, ounce, recon, corned, curved, encode, encore, reduce, covered, encored, uncover, UNCOVERED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE