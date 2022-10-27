By Matthew Roscoe • 27 October 2022 • 7:58

Another 19 Russian UAVs destroyed in Ukraine in latest combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Thursday, October 27, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian armed forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more drones (UAVs).

Another 19 Russian Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs/drones) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, October 26, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 320 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 69,220, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Three more Russian tanks were destroyed as well as 13 more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of four Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1690.

One more Russian helicopter was also destroyed, taking the total losses by Russia to 249.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 27.10 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 27.10 were approximately pic.twitter.com/Ybul5EHzJL — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) October 27, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Wednesday, October 26 in the Bahmut and Avdiivka directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 246th day of the war shows that the loss of the three Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2631, while the destruction of 13 more APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 5364 in total.

The destruction of another 19 Russian drones (UAVs) takes the number destroyed by Ukraine to 1398 in total.

The news of so many soldiers for Russia being killed comes after videos were released of Ukraine’s 30th Mechanised Brigade dropping VOG-17 and F1 grenades on Russian positions.

