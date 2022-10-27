Theoretically perfect weather for anglers from the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 27 October 2022 • 15:39

RIVER JUCAR: Habitual venue for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club Photo credit: Jeff Richards

TEULADA-MORAIRA FISHING CLUB visited the River Jucar’s Section A3 for the latest match of their winter competition.

“The air temperature started out at a mere 17 degrees at 9am but rose as the day went on, reaching 24 degrees,” said the club’s secretary Jeff Richards.

“The water was still very cloudy but the river looked as though the anglers would do well,” Jeff added. “Being overcast it should have been perfect fishing weather, but we soon found that most of the pegs on the A3 section were unfishable due to weed.”

There were seven contestants who between them caught 36 fish, of which 15 were carp and 24 smaller crucian carp, weighing in at 27 kilos.

Best weight of the day went to Steve Hartwell with six fish weighing 6.6 kilos, followed by Paul Hall (6.5 kilos) in second place and Jeff Richards (5.2 kilos).

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said. “For further information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]).

