Vladimir Putin accuses the West of playing ‘dirty, deadly game’ and ‘fuelling Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin accuses the West of 'fuelling Ukraine war' and playing 'dirty, deadly game'. Credit: Shag 7799/Shutterstock.com.

VLADIMIR Putin has accused the West of “fuelling the Ukraine war” by playing a “dangerous, dirty and deadly” game by “imposing their values, consumer models” on the world.

The Russian President spoke during his annual address at the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based thinktank.

He began his speech by claiming that there is “no unity” in the West and that in the last few months there had been “several steps towards escalation”.

“They are fuelling the war in Ukraine, escalating provocations around Taiwan, destabilising the world food and energy markets,” he said.

“As far as the last one is concerned, it was not deliberate, we don’t doubt that it was due to systemic errors.”

He said that Russia “will never put up with what it the West tells it to do.”

Putin’s remarks at the Kremlin-affiliated research institute came a day after he made unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine was preparing to use what is known as a “dirty bomb”.

The Russian president also accused the West of playing a “dangerous, dirty and bloody” game, declaring: “Dominion of the world is precisely what the West has decided to stake in this game. But this game is a dangerous, dirty, and bloody one.

“It contests the sovereignty of peoples and nations, their identity and uniqueness and has no regard whatsoever for the interests of other countries.”

Putin also said that Russia and the West are faced with “two options” regarding climate change.

He said: “Either we continue accumulating the burden of problems that is certain to crush all of us. Or we can work together to find solutions functional, if imperfect.”

