Voss Homes: Casa Olive in the Huercal-Overa area for 219,950

Three minutes drive to the A7 motorway and 10 minutes drive to the main market town of HuercalOvera with numerous shops, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, squares, parks, sports and leisure facilities, historic building and hospital. Thirtyfive minutes drive to the coast at Vera, Garrucha and Mojacar.
On the ground floor the main house consists of a large covered veranda which makes a great extra living room and dining room.
The front door leads into the huge kitchen with plenty of cupboard and worktop space plus fireplace. A doorway leads into the separate dining room. Next is the family bath/shower room and a corridor to the main double bedroom with builtin wardrobes and recently modernised ensuite shower room. From the dining room is the large Lshaped living room with feature log burning fireplace. Also from the living room is a large double bedroom, plus another double bedroom which is currently used a hobby room.
To the side of the house is an external staircase leading up to a large sun terrace with amazing views and the large, light and airy upstairs apartment which consists of a living room with feature fireplace, large fitted dining kitchen with larder / storage room.
There are also three double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The villa has mains electricity, water and internet connected.
Voss Homes is a British family-run business with offices in the local, thriving, market town of Huercal-Overa and La Alfoquia village (Zurgena). We focus on selling properties around Huercal-Overa, Zurgena, La Alfoquia and Taberno.
For more information or to arrange a viewing of VH2011, please contact:
Voss Homes on 0034 950 616 827
Or Email: [email protected]
