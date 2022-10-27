What have sunflowers done to deserve this?

By Euro Weekly News Media • 27 October 2022 • 12:21

Image - The Van Gogh Museum Amsterdam

Climate activists who threw tomato soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers in protest against new oil and gas projects then joined Extinction Rebellion’s protests.

Such hooliganism, such disrespect for someone who never benefitted from his art. How did poor old Vincent and his sunflowers contribute to climate change? Why don’t eco-terrorists protest/glue themselves to the shiny skyscrapers where business decisions GET made?

Or go to Ukraine and help with aid efforts? If that’s too “boring”, then get THEM to manage the British economy without destroying the whole thing in the process. Couldn’t make more of a mess of it than the current lot. You might call it a U-turn, I couldn’t possibly comment.

But regardless of their hypocrisy, since they use many items derived from oil, there’d be mass starvation within six months if oil was removed from all our lives. We can feed the world population because of fertiliser, made from fossil fuel, enabling the planting, harvesting and processing of crops. Remove that, and no food will be cultivated with disastrous consequences.

Can these idiots practise what they preach and make themselves EXTINCT? Now, that’s a thought: that’s what might well happen in my next thriller…

Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora-johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.