Will Rocketize tokens go to the moon like Polkadot and Axie Infinity?

By EWN • 27 October 2022 • 11:57

2021 was a significant year for meme currencies. Starting with DogeCoin, its community engaged in a buying frenzy. This activity drove the coin’s price by 2000% within 5 days

Elon Musk, a famous DogeCoin fan, contributed to the growth of DOGE. The tweets he regularly makes about the coin fuel the price increment.

After DogeCoin, another meme token Shiba Inu rose to the limelight. This meme token outperforms any other cryptocurrency after posting a 600,000,000% increase. Shiba Inu briefly entered the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Uniquely, meme coins are very cheap, costing just fractions of a cent or perhaps a cent. This feature has attracted buyers, who sometimes become millionaires by buying these digital assets. In addition, a loyal community tends to back these tokens.

Rockectize is an open-source project built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Atomic Nation, the slogan for the token community, will support the project.

Over 100 developers are working tirelessly to make the project a success. A strong community will help Rocketize achieve its goals despite lacking a developer’s wallet.

Rocketize token plans to render DeFi services by supporting smart contracts. The project team will carry out NFT minting activities through ROCKmint. ROCKmint involves the creation of two NFT platforms, which are the Reactor and the Galaxy.

This minting process uses web3 decentralized (dApps) wallets to create NFTs. Then, you can buy and store those NFTs in your wallet.

Rocketize token

The total supply of the JATO is 1 trillion tokens which will deflate over time. Rocketize plans to burn 50% of JATO’s total supply upon the project launch.

This is a precautionary measure to ensure the progress of the project. Suppose the project assigns huge tokens to the team; some might abandon the project. As a result, it could trigger a rug-pull by crypto whales who would engage in a sell-off.

Rocketize Vs. Polkadot

Polkadot protocol is a software that uses the nominated proof-of-stake algorithm. It aims to use the mechanism to address blockchain issues of scalability, security, and speed.

Furthermore, the Polkadot project team designed the network to function as two blockchains. These are the main chain (or relay chain) and the parachain.

Parachains are proof-of-stake protocols that allow software developers to customize their blockchains. Also, these blockchains can be operated independently and as governance layers of the network. Parachains let users conduct transactions in private and at an efficient rate.

On the other hand, the main chain is where users can create parachains or subnetworks. This relay chain executes data and is responsible for achieving consensus.

The DOT Coin

DOT serves two purposes on the network, which are staking and governance. Network participants can stake DOT to receive rewards in additional DOT coins. At the same time, users with sufficient amounts of DOT can possess governance voting rights.

Rocketize Vs. Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a blockchain game inspired by the Pokemon Go card game. However, the game differs from the Pokemon franchise because players can own virtual pets IN Axie Infinity.

The game allows players to breed digital pets called Axies. Then, they can use these creatures to battle other players.

Although Axie Infinity is a player-to-earn game (P2E), it is not free to play. Players need at least three Axies to begin the game. Meanwhile, the lowest price for these cute creatures is $30. Of which players could rarely earn substantial rewards from them.

Therefore, players need Axies that cost more if they stand a chance of making meaningful earnings.

Axie Infinity Tokens

AXS acts as the native currency in the game ecosystem. Players can earn AXS by staking, playing games, and engaging in governance. The second token is SLP which players can earn by playing adventure and battle modes.

How to buy JATO

Proceed to the JATO presale website by clicking here. Fill in the required details Select the cryptocurrency you want to use to make a purchase (BTC, ETH, DOGE, BNB, LTC, etc.) Enter the amount you want to buy. Click “Buy” and authorize the transaction.

Note: when you buy JATO tokens within 30 minutes of registration, you will receive a whopping 60% bonus on your purchase amount.

Conclusion

Rocketize projects are primed to shoot to the moon and you need to get on the spaceship with the presale.

Rocketize Token (JATO)

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

