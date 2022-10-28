Avalanche, Solana & BudBlockz: 3 Best Cryptos for Q4 2022

By EWN • 28 October 2022 • 13:09

Cryptocurrency tokens offer many unique services such as decentralization, the ability to earn a passive income, and quick payments. Blockchain networks are increasingly being used to run decentralized applications and smart contracts as they do not require expensive third-party solutions. Avalanche ($AVAX), Solana ($SOL), and BudBlockz ($BLUNT) are the three best cryptocurrencies that could register huge returns in the future. These three tokens can be accumulated for the last quarter of 2022 to reap huge profits in the coming years.

BudBlockz presale sees huge interest among buyers

BudBlockz is a new cryptocurrency solution for the cannabis industry, allowing holders to make payments for cannabis products. BudBlockz will emerge as the e-commerce solution connecting customers and sellers. The $BLUNT token will be used to pay for transactions while purchasing cannabis products through the BudBlockz network.

Many veteran crypto analysts have evaluated the token and voiced support for its unique and diverse utilities. Buyers can accumulate the $BLUNT token at attractive prices during the presale period. Head over to the $BLUNT presale by visiting this link.

BudBlockz is a complete ecosystem focused on the cannabis sector and supported by $BLUNT, which will be used to pay for products. The $BLUNT token can also be staked to earn a passive income. A decentralized exchange known as BudSwap will enable users to gain additional returns through the DeFi route. In addition, the Ganja Guruz NFT collection will allow fractional ownership of cannabis farms and dispensaries through the BudBlockz platform. A play-to-earn arcade game based on cannabis themes will also be launched in the future. With so many diverse use cases, BudBlockz is poised for massive growth in the long term.

The $BLUNT token presale has registered huge interest from cryptocurrency investors. The token has a fixed supply and the team’s tokens have a vesting period. BudBlockz will bring transparency to the cannabis industry by providing tokenization of products and will ensure seed-to-sale tracking and logistic solutions. The $BLUNT token is an attractive investment instrument that can be accumulated in huge volumes for the last quarter of 2022.

Avalanche sees high growth as whales accumulate huge volumes

Avalanche is a layer one blockchain network comprising three sub-chains known as X-chain, P-chain, and C-chain. The network utilizes a cryptocurrency known as $AVAX which has registered high demand recently, as whales look to accumulate huge volumes. Avalanche has a high degree of decentralization through its subnet feature. It is known for its high transaction speeds and lower costs.

Solana might register a huge rally as developer activity rises

Solana is a highly decentralized network powered by a cryptocurrency represented by the ticker symbol, $SOL. The network uses a proof of history consensus mechanism that allows greater scalability at low costs. Developers have embraced the Solana network due to its low-cost architecture and unique solutions. The $SOL token has also seen a lot of demand as we enter the final quarter of 2022.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido