Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and The Sandbox to offer better yield next week

By EWN • 28 October 2022 • 11:00

The cryptocurrency market is now commonly regarded as the ultimate destination for aspiring investors. Several cryptocurrencies in the cryptocurrency market currently perform particular functions that differentiate them and enable them to meet the needs of their holders and investors.

Dogecoin (DOGE), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and The Sandbox (SAND) are three currencies with use cases that benefit users. In this post, we will look at why these currencies are thought to be the best for long-term cryptocurrency investment.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

When compared to other “meme coins,” Dogecoin (DOGE) is by far the most valuable and widely used one. Furthermore, with a cryptocurrency market cap of nearly $9 billion, it is the ninth most valuable cryptocurrency.

However, given its tremendous volatility, many cryptocurrency stakeholders and analysts are not as optimistic about the meme coin’s rise in 2021 as they were when it first emerged as king. Even though the DOGE token is entirely dependent on the enthusiasm of major members such as Elon Musk as well as Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, the cryptocurrency’s fast slide following its all-time high in 2021 was not unexpected to crypto specialists.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is becoming popular as a payment method despite the fact that it has no real-world uses or utility and is not supported by any real-world infrastructure. DOGE can be used to purchase a variety of goods and services from AMC Theaters, Tesla Motors, Airbaltic, and others.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is a cryptocurrency gaming platform designed to let producers and consumers monetize assets and improve their game experience. The Sandbox (SAND) is a community-driven project with various collaborators including Adidas, Atari, as well as Standard Chartered.

The platform promotes the production and ownership of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) while incentivizing creator participation. The Sandbox (SAND) metaverse will benefit copyright ownership with NFTs since people can make, play, share, collect, and trade NFTs for money. As a result, The Sandbox (SAND) seeks to accelerate the use of blockchain technology in the gaming industry.

The utility coin in The Sandbox ecosystem is SAND, an ERC-20 token. The token is utilized by the ecosystem’s gamers, developers, as well as publishers to share wonderful gaming experiences.

SAND reached highs of around $6.00 but is now trading for less than $1.00 as excitement for digital assets diminishes. The success of SAND can be attributed to the fact that investors are increasingly interested in projects related to the metaverse.

More than 70% of respondents in a recent MLIV Pulse study said they were aware of the metaverse but that it will not impact the way they engage with businesses in the next two years. The Sandbox CEO earlier stated that he wants the network to be the Manhattan of the metaverse, but this will take time and the price of SAND may remain stagnant.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a brand new community-centered meme coin that aspires to outperform rivals like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Big Eyes’ mascot, which separates it from other meme currencies, is a big-eyed, cutely drawn cat.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to provide everyone with access to cryptocurrency as well as decentralized finance (DeFi) so that money can be moved to the DeFi ecosystem. Big Eyes (BIG) is free for all artists and creators because it is community-based, and every Big Eyes (BIG) NFT is meant to increase the token’s value, however a percentage of the profits will be donated to charitable causes.

Big Eyes (BIG) exhibits its commitment to ocean preservation by donating a portion of its wallet and NFT profits to ocean conservation organizations. The inaugural NFT project revenues from Big Eyes (BIG) have already been distributed to ocean charities.

As a community-driven effort, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform will make 2,000,000,000 tokens available for free. It’s worth noting that 90% of the tokens will be available to everyone during the presale. According to this forecast, engaged users will have greater access to crypto tokens, elevating their status.

Big Eyes Coin appears to take advantage of the restrictions of Dogecoin and Tamadoge. It swiftly establishes itself as a viable alternative to Dogecoin. In only a few months, it has become not only a Dogecoin competitor but also a well-known meme coin. Don’t pass up this opportunity to join the BIG community.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

