By Chris King • 28 October 2022 • 20:48

At least six injured in shooting incident at Pittsburgh funeral

A shooting incident at a church funeral in Pittsburgh has reportedly left at least six people injured, one critical.

A tweet from Pittsburgh Public Safety officials this afternoon, Friday, October 28, said that at least six people had been injured in a shooting incident that occurred at a church in Pittsburgh where a funeral was taking place. One is thought to be in a critical condition.

‘Multiple shots fired in the area of 3700 block of Brighton Road,’ they tweeted. There has been no confirmation yet of the exact number of people injured in the event. The funeral was said to be for John Hornezes Jr, a man who was killed during a triple shooting earlier this month.

🚨VIDEO: 6 people shot during funeral service in Pittsburghpic.twitter.com/ViKRNfJKrc — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) October 28, 2022

(Video courtesy of Albert Batlayeri).

As detailed by Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki, and Commander Rick Ford in a press conference, the incident occurred at around 12:04pm local time. Initially, there were five rounds fired, followed by another 15 rounds he revealed.

Four victims were originally transferred to hospital from the scene added Ford, with another in a critical condition, followed by a sixth person. No further information was available regarding the identity or motive of the gunman, or gunmen. A police investigation is ongoing.

ALERT: Multiple shots fired in the area of 3700 block of Brighton Road. There are an unknown number of victims at this time. This is a very active scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/DPBLgKmdHO — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 28, 2022

___________________________________________________________

