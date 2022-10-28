By Chris King • 28 October 2022 • 19:20

MASSIVE rock and roll legend passes away aged 87

Rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has passed away at the age of 87.

Jerry Lee Lewis, one of the last true legends of 1950s rock and roll has passed away today, Friday, October 28, at the age of 87. The rocker’s death was confirmed by his representative Zach Farnum, who said he passed away at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Along with the likes of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, and Little Richard, he was responsible for introducing a whole new genre of music to the world. Dubbed ‘The Killer’, his crazy stage antics combined with incredible piano skills quickly earned him a massive reputation as one of the all-time great entertainers.

While performing his classic hit song ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On’ for a TV show in 1957, chairs were thrown at him. After the show, Lewis said: “There was rockabilly. There was Elvis. But there was no pure rock ‘n ‘roll before Jerry Lee Lewis kicked in the door”.

His private life though was shrouded in scandal. When Presley was drafted into the US Army in 1958 it left the door wide open for Jerry Lee to replace him as the ‘king of rock and roll’.

Things turned sour during his British tour though when it came to light that he had married his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Gale Brown. While that was deemed terrible, it turned out he was still married to his previous wife at the time. As a result, his tour was cancelled, radio stations stopped playing his songs, and virtually overnight he lost all his income.

Speaking in 2014 with the Wall Street Journal, Jerry Lee said: “I probably would have rearranged my life a little bit different, but I never did hide anything from people. I just went on with my life as usual”.

