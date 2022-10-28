Can a new token like Rocketize Token stand firmly against the already established projects like Polygon and Uniswap?

By EWN • 28 October 2022 • 11:15

The current market crash has made many coin holders endure a significant loss, but they shouldn’t lose hope as the market eventually rises after crashing. While some coins are already known for their high returns, such as Polygon (MATIC) and Uniswap (UNI), new projects, such as Rocketize Token (JATO), could do the same but with revolutionary features, according to many crypto analysts.

Polygon (MATIC) – The Efficient Platform

Polygon (MATIC) is a blockchain-based platform that makes the Ethereum blockchain more advanced and efficient. With increasing flexibility, scalability, and sovereignty, it offers nearly all solutions to Ethereum’s problems, such as high fees, low transaction speed compared to its competitors, and much more. All this is offered under a dollar with a total supply of 10 billion tokens. Furthermore, it can develop custom blockchains or deploy the existing ones and help achieve other projects’ compatibility with Ethereum (ETH). Using two chains makes the process easier as one can quickly validate itself due to its compatibility with Ethereum. At the same time, the other one needs validators to complete the transaction go through. Polygon (MATIC) network has also enabled many NFT projects to be minted for no initial cost, increasing its popularity in the NFT community.

Uniswap (UNI) – Swapping Made Easy

Uniswap (UNI) is among the most popular crypto exchanges as it makes trading cryptocurrencies easier. It uses an automated way of carrying out trades which isn’t common among other DEX, making it much more efficient than others. Moreover, being an open-source platform, it allows its users to copy its source code and create their decentralized exchanges using it. It aims to solve the liquidity problems that usually occur on most exchanges while further popularizing its benefits; it allows users to list their tokens for free, unlike other platforms, which charge heavily on fees. This also allows buyers to find new coins first on Uniswap (UNI) than buyers of the other exchanges as the new ones are yet to make their way on other exchanges due to high costs.

What Does Rocketize Token (JATO) Have To Offer?

Rocketize Token (JATO) is a cryptocurrency completely run by its community on the Binance Smart Chain. It is a meme token, although a great one due to the extensive benefits it showers you with. It aims to make the DeFi platforms more accessible along with supporting DApps. Its useful purpose makes it stand out amongst other meme coins. Furthermore, it also showcases uniqueness as it uses a rocket and space theme to display itself instead of dog figures which are the main subject of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. It also plans to launch its NFT collection of meme trading cards and other related artworks to make it popular with NFT users. The total supply offered by the project is one trillion tokens, while half the amount was burned upon its minting. Lastly, the listing of Rocketize Token (JATO) on popular exchanges will add to the success of this token.

How to buy JATO tokens in the Rocketize Token Presale?

In its presale stages, buying Rocketize Token (JATO) is a very simple procedure, where you are first required to register an account on the project’s website. Then connect your wallet and choose from various cryptocurrencies you wish to make payment from, such as ETH, BTC, and BNB. Once the payment is made, you can claim your purchased JATO tokens.

Although already established and known, coins like Polygon (MATIC) and Uniswap (UNI) can give exceptional returns due to their huge market cap. When it comes to meme-coins, they are not expected to give much utility, but Rocketize Token (JATO) is one of the first meme-coins to do so. Rocketize Token (JATO) offers several bonuses through which users can receive great benefits and a good amount of money. Such as, buying JATO through BTC will let you have a 15% bonus, while using ETH for your purchase will give you an 8% return.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

