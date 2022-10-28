Chechnya’s Ramzan Kadyrov sides with Wagner’s Yevgeny Prigozhin against Russian Ministry of Defence generals

By Chris King • 28 October 2022 • 3:04

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov threw his support behind Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in his criticism of Russian Ministry of Defence generals.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov spoke out on Thursday, October 27, in support of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC. The head of the paramilitary mercenary organisation had recently heavily criticised the value of certain generals of the Ministry of Defence in the conflict with Ukraine.

Posting on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov wrote: “Dear Brother Prigozhin is a born warrior, his fighters are true professionals and patriots of Russia, fearless, tenacious, courageous. They are truly valuable fighting units. Therefore we should pay close attention, listen, and draw conclusions from the assessment of such people. They know exactly what is right and what is wrong in war”.

“With regards to Colonel General Lapin, I have been trying to establish communication with him through my commanders of special divisions for the last several days. But my guys cannot find him. Shouldn’t the commander be in his place and in touch with his colleagues?”.

“And all because I want to talk to him about the recent enemy’s breakthrough near the defence line of Terny, Torskoye, and Yampolovka settlements, which was crossed by 5 APCs and 50 neo-Nazis without a fight and where Lapin was in charge”.

“As a result, to help stop the enemy’s advance in its area, it was decided to withdraw from the Rubizhne defence and move one reinforced battalion and one company For a full day, the forces moved there could not find Lapin’s men. They had to hold their own defence and then successfully advance”.

“At the same time during all these days, internet resources were talking about great feats of the Central Military District headed by Lapin, who could not even be contacted”.

“As a result, demoralised fighters left by him without communication, food, and ammunition, ended up in Rubizhne, Kremenna, from where they are still fished out and returned to the front line, but already failed almost to the second line”.

“The story with the surrender of the Krasny Liman defence line is repeated. One and the same. And so far we have avoided a tragedy in this sector only due to the correct deployment of forces in the second line of defence. Now behind Lapin is the defence of Svatovo and Makeyevka”.

“I am wondering: no one is interested in how Lapin got a star for the capture of Lisichansk, in which he was not even there? No one is interested in how he managed to surrender Krasny Liman and why there was no inspection? No one cares how he managed to open a breach for the enemy and why there was no inspection again? No one cares where he is now? No one cares who has his back so well?”.

“Something needs to be done about this before we lose guys and repulsed settlements. As Evgeny Viktorovich correctly noted, we need tactical and personnel changes. Now, not tomorrow. This is the information I have. If anyone thinks I am wrong or has any other information, let them contact me”.

___________________________________________________________

