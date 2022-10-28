Could Big Eyes Coin blow up like Chiliz and Dogecoin?

By EWN • 28 October 2022 • 11:06

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a relatively new Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project and meme coin. The hype surrounding its launch has raised questions concerning its dominance and longevity. This article aims to compare Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to similar projects like Chiliz (CHZ) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

What is Chiliz (CHZ) really about?

The Chiliz (CHZ) coin is a major digital currency that drives the Socios.com sports and entertainment platform. Essentially, the coin enables users and fans to have a say and participate in the governance of their favorite sports clubs, connecting the fans globally and generating an income stream.

Chiliz (CHZ) facilitates the creation of fan tokens which serve as a way for fans to connect with their teams, contribute to decisions that would impact the teams, and trade and store value. It already boasts collaborations with many sports teams, particularly in football, as it has worked with teams like FC Barcelona, Juventus Turin, and Paris Saint Germain, as well as other gaming, e-sports, and sports-related teams.

The Chiliz (CHZ) token empowers users and gives them voting power on the Socios.com platform, and it has seen considerable growth and popularity in the crypto market lately. It is a high-cap coin with the potential to touch new highs.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The World’s Pioneer Meme Cryptocurrency

Far from its humble and hilarious beginnings—created as a joke to mock the crypto market crash of 2013—Dogecoin (DOGE) has come a long way in its journey. The meme coin is the only Proof-of-Work meme coin in the market, and the 7th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

The buzz around Dogecoin (DOGE) increased even further when Tech Billionaire Elon Musk expressed his interest in the project through tweets that sent the token’s price northwards.

Dogecoin has been able to amass popularity and adoption, and many notable companies, payment portals, and platforms now recognise Dogecoin as a legal means of currency exchange. Dogecoin is energy conserving, as it can be mined alongside Litecoin, effectively cutting energy costs.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Meme Coin BIG Cat of 2022

Indeed the immense support for the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project should not come as a surprise, as the project embodies commendable DeFi features and aims to provide great DeFi services. Presently in the 6th stage of its presale, with more than $8.88 million raised, it is evident that Big Eyes Coin has yet to come to play.

The Ethereum-based meme coin may even be the fabled Dogecoin killer, as it intends to send the big dog running back into the kennel. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to simplify the DeFi ecosystem and facilitate ease of access through its many DeFi services, like the Big Eyes Swap, the Sushi Crew NFT marketplace, and the Big Eyes NFT collection.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is committed to ocean conservation efforts and food security. It sets aside 5% of the initial coin supply for charity organisations concerned with marine preservation. Features like community autonomy and decentralized make Big Eyes Coin an excellent option for new users seeking DeFi crypto solutions.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

