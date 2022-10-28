Day centre users have something to celebrate in Los Gallardos (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 28 October 2022 • 10:52

SPECIAL GATHERING: Users of Levante day centres celebrated Older Persons Day Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

APPROXIMATELY 100 users of Levante day centres celebrated Older Persons Day at the Los Gallardos sports centre.

The get-together for the Pulpi, Antas, Cuevas del Almanzora and Los Gallardo centres, which are by Almeria’s Federation of Associations for Persons (FAAM) with Disabilities, had backing from the Diputacion provincial council.

“Today we are celebrating a day which recognises your decades of work, effort and sacrifices,” the Diputacion vice-president Eugenio Jesus Gonzalvez Garcia, told those present.

“Almeria province is proud of you. All that we are and all that we have is thanks to you, your work and your determination.”

Gonzalvez also thanked the FAAM for accompanying and assisting the elderly and those with disabilities.

“Physical health is important, but so is mental health,” he said. “FAAM also takes care of the soul and feelings. Sometimes affection and a kind gesture are as important and decisive as the daily routine.”

FAAM manager Isabel Valdes emphasised that the Los Gallardos gathering was meant to remind the elderly that they were not alone. “FAAM is at your side and we are also present in rural areas,” she added.

