Eight-vehicle pileup causes huge tailbacks on Valencia’s busy V-13 exit

By Chris King • 28 October 2022 • 20:02

Image of the Anzuelos roundabout in Valencia. Credit: Google maps - IG

Massive tailbacks occurred at the exit of the V-13 in valencia after an eight-vehicle traffic accident.

A multiple traffic accident involving eight vehicles caused huge tailback’s on the V-13 in Valencia this afternoon, Friday, October 28. The incident occurred at around 3pm on the busy Anzuelos de Valencia roundabout, one of the city’s most important access and exit routes.

According to police and health sources, several units of Valencia Local Police were deployed to the location, along with an ambulance. It is believed that nobody was seriously injured in the pileup, although several people were reportedly slightly hurt.

As detailed by the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU), one woman was transferred to La Fe Hospital with chest pain.

Although the multiple accident was not serious, it had a significant impact on the flow of traffic on one of the main exits and entrances to the city of Valencia. It occurred right at the time when travellers have started moving in preparation for the feast of All Saints, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

