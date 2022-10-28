Food warning as salmonella detected in hamburgers sold in Andalucia

By Vickie Scullard • 28 October 2022 • 13:17

Warning as salmonella detected in hamburgers sold in Andalucia. Credit: ViChizh/Shutterstock.com

A FOOD warning has been released after salmonella was detected in hamburgers sold in Andalucia.

The General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management of the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs of the Junta de Andalucía found the presence of the harmful bacteria in Harburdehesa-branded beef burgers.

The board reported the burgers affected come with lot number 300995 and an expiration date of 02/12/2022, and include a pack of two units of 130 grams and a pack of two units of 200 grams, of the brand ‘Burger Meat Hamburdehesa’ Novilla de la dehesa.

The product has been distributed in Malaga, Cádiz, Seville, and Huelva, in establishments Maxico, El Jamon and Cash Lepe, as well as in stores of the Carrefour chain in all Andalusian provinces except Jaen.

It has also been distributed to the Community of Madrid and the autonomous city of Ceuta, although other redistributions are not ruled out, reports AZ Costa del Sol.

Those who find the product in question in their homes are being warned not to consume them, and instead, return them to the store they bought them.

The board added that the burgers are not “ready-to-eat foods” and require cooking.

Salmonella infection is caused by a family of germs (bacteria) that live in the gut of many birds & animals. It is therefore present in foods leading to human gut infections.

The diarrhoea and vomiting that result can be severe lasting several days, according to NHS Borders.

It affects all ages but can be more severe in the very young or elderly, those with a weak immune system, or those in hospital.

Those who believe that they have eaten the product and have symptoms including diarrhoea and/or vomiting, abdominal cramps, accompanied by fever and headache, in an average period between 12 and 72 hours after consumption, are advised to seek medical advice.